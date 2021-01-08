Twins, then triplets, for Wollenstein family

Photo: Carlos Wollenstein

The Wollenstein family

Bundling the joy

By Deb Silverthorn

With twins and triplets to make their family of seven, parents Dalit Bielaz and Carlos Wollenstein have full — and fulfilled — lives.

Both parents are active on social media. With Dalit as “Mother of Twins and Triplets” on Instagram and Carlos as “Father of Twins and Triplets” and “Historias de un Papa” on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, the couple shares the realities and joys of family life.

“In many Latin American countries, the father is macho and the financial support of the family, and the mother is the caregiver who raises the children. I have a unique perspective on fatherhood and I want to change that stereotype,” said Wollenstein, a copywriter and advertising broadcast producer. “My wife and I are both very involved. I will say she’s a warrior, the pillar of our home.”

Wollenstein first took his talents for storytelling to the internet, sharing the fun and the foibles of his 5-year-old twins and 1-year-old triplets, with a blog, historiasdeunpapa.com, and posting as “Historias de un Papa” on YouTube and Facebook.

Born in Mexico City, Wollenstein came to the United States in 2002 as a student, earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Texas in Austin. Bielaz, an architect, is from Monterrey, Mexico; after obtaining her undergraduate degree at UT-Austin, she earned her master’s degree at the University of Texas, Arlington.

The two, introduced by their older sisters, spent their courtship making the seven- to eight-hour trips across the border.

The couple married in 2010 and have been Dallas-area residents since 2011. Their road to their family of seven included five miscarriages. Ultimately, they were able to conceive their children naturally and carry them without medical intervention. They were born at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas, with stays in the NICU.





Like most families, the Wollensteins have found it challenging to parent through the pandemic. Ordinarily, their older two would have been at school at Akiba Yavneh Academy, on play dates and with extended family in and out of the house to help. Just recently, the older twins went back to school, freeing up a bit of time for their parents.

For Rabbi David Shawel, having the Wollensteins add two to the list of “his boys,” as he calls all those on whom he performs a bris, was a gift. While for many families he’s had the blessing to perform a bris on more than one child, and even on twins or triplets, this was a first.

“After more than 40 years as a mohel, and more than 4,000 brisim, all indeed ‘my boys,’ I can say for sure this was a first,” said Shawel. “What a bracha to celebrate first, five years ago, and then to have that child stand beside me as I bring his brother to our covenant. It’s amazing.”

For Wollenstein and Bielaz, now affiliated with Dallas Area Torah Association/DATA Richardson, every day brings them blessings magnified five times and beyond, knowing that not so many years ago they weren’t sure they’d be parents.

“This is definitely a challenging time to parent,” said Wollenstein, “but as mom and dad, you have to add humor; it’s a must.”