Two Israelis killed, four wounded in terror shooting in south

Security forces at the scene of a terrorist shooting at the Re’em Masmiya Junction near Kiryat Malachi in southern Israel, Feb. 16, 2024. (Photo: Magen David Adom)

A civilian shot and killed the assailant.

JNS Staff Report

Two Israelis were killed and four others wounded on Friday afternoon when a terrorist opened fire at a bus stop near the Re’em Masmiya Junction, near Kiryat Malachi in the northern Negev, according to medical officials.

Magen David Adom paramedics attempted to resuscitate a man in his 20s in critical condition, who was later declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

A teenaged boy, a man in his 20s and a man in his 60s were seriously injured. Two others, including an elderly woman, were moderately hurt.

It was not immediately unclear which of these victims succumbed to their injuries.

They were being treated either at Assuta Ashdod Hospital or Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot.

Police said the terrorist arrived in a vehicle and opened fire on people waiting for the bus. He was eventually shot and killed by a civilian at the scene.

Israeli media identified the assailant as an Arab from Shuafat in the eastern part of Jerusalem.

A large police force was conducting sweeps to ensure no other terrorists were involved in the attack.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai visited the scene.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces thwarted an attempted vehicular assault in Gush Etzion.

The driver, a Palestinian, tried to run over civilians at the Gush Etzion Junction, located south of Bethlehem about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Jerusalem, the Israel Defense Forces said.

IDF forces neutralized the assailant following a pursuit. He was subsequently arrested and taken to hospital for treatment.

There were no other injuries in the attack.

A knife was found during a search of the terrorist’s vehicle.

On Sunday, an Israeli police officer was lightly wounded in a stabbing at the Lion’s Gate entrance to Jerusalem’s Old City.

The assailant was neutralized by Israeli security forces on the scene.

Also on Sunday night, a Palestinian terrorist attempted to stab Israel Defense Forces soldiers at the Hussan Junction near the ultra-Orthodox city of Beitar Illit in Judea.

No casualties were reported in the incident and the terrorist was neutralized, the IDF said.