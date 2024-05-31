Two more IDF troops killed in action in Gaza

Sgt. Yonatan Elias (left) and Sgt. First Class (res.) Adar Gavriel. Photo: IDF

The IDF’s death toll on all fronts since Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror invasion stands at 644.

JNS Staff Report

May 31 2024

Two Israel Defense Forces soldiers were killed in action on Thursday in the Gaza Strip, the military announced on Friday morning.

Sgt. 1st Class (res.) Adar Gavriel, 24, from Caesarea, was killed in northern Gaza while battling terrorists.

Sgt. Yehonatan Elias, 20, from Jerusalem, was slain by an anti-tank missile in southern Gaza.

A total of 293 IDF soldiers have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the military launched its ground offensive three weeks after Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre of some 1,200 Israelis.

On Wednesday, two Israeli soldiers were killed in a terrorist vehicular assault near the city of Nablus (Shechem) in central Samaria.

They were identified as Staff Sgt. Eliya Hilel, 20, from Kokhav Ya’akov’s Tel Zion neighborhood, and Staff Sgt. Diego Shvisha Harsaj, 20, from Tel Aviv.

