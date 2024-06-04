US floats Security Council resolution demanding ceasefire, hostage release

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and president of the Security Council for the month of August, briefs reporters on the completion of the U.S. presidency of the U.N. Security Council on Aug. 31, 2023. Photo: Manuel Elías/U.N

JNS Staff Report

June 4, 2024

The United States is seeking to pass a binding U.N. Security Council resolution that would demand an end to the war against Hamas in Gaza and the release of all hostages held by the Palestinian terrorist group, according to a draft text obtained by the Associated Press on Tuesday.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the draft resolution, which was circulated among the 15-member council, backs President Joe Biden’s May 31 ceasefire proposal to Hamas.

“Numerous leaders and governments, including in the region, have endorsed this plan and we call on the Security Council to join them in calling for implementation of this deal without delay and without further conditions,” Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement.

The terms of the deal laid out by Biden on Friday include a “permanent” end to the fighting and an Israeli withdrawal of troops from Gaza. The U.S. leader claimed he wants a future “without Hamas in power,” but described a series of steps that did not include the terrorist group’s elimination or surrender.

While Biden administration officials have repeatedly described the deal as an “Israeli proposal,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Monday that the White House’s portrayal of Jerusalem’s terms has not been accurate.

“I am not willing to stop the war. I will not describe the details of the deal, but what the president of the United States described is not accurate,” Netanyahu said during a closed-door session, according to Kan News.

“We can stop the fighting for 42 days in order to return hostages, but we will not give up on total victory,” he was said to have told lawmakers. The premier also said that Biden omitted “other details” in his address.

A senior adviser to Netanyahu was quoted on Saturday as saying that while Jerusalem wasn’t happy with the proposed terms, it was not flat-out rejecting them. “It’s not a good deal, but we dearly want the hostages released, all of them,” said Ophir Falk, according to the British Sunday Times.

“It’s a deal we agreed to,” he stated, adding however that “there are a lot of details to be worked out,” including Israel’s demand that there be no permanent ceasefire declared “until all our objectives are met.”

In an interview with ABC News’ s “This Week” on Sunday, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that the Biden administration expects Israel to agree to the deal if Hamas greenlights it.

“We have every expectation that if Hamas agrees to the proposal—as was transmitted to them, an Israeli proposal—that Israel would say ‘Yes,'” Kirby said.

A spokesperson for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry stressed on Tuesday afternoon that while Biden’s suggested framework brought “the demands of all parties closer together,” negotiators in Doha had yet to receive “clear positions” from Hamas and Israel in response.