VIDEO: An Israeli soldier sends a pre-sabbath greeting in Yiddish

Courtesy of Daniel Galay

In apparently good spirits, the soldier displays the kugel he received and wishes everyone “a peaceful shabbos”

By Forverts Staff

October 13, 2023

On Friday morning, the Forward received a pre-shabbos greeting in fluent Yiddish from an Israeli soldier.

In apparently good spirits, the soldier displays a kugel that he received for shabbos. He then wishes everyone “a gutn shabes mit a sakh ruikeyt un nakhes” — a good shabbos with peace of mind and joy.

Rukhl Schaechter and Zach Golden are the staff of the Forverts, the Yiddish Forward.

