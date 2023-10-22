VIDEO: Hear the Israeli national anthem ‘Hatikvah’ sung in Yiddish

The Yiddish Philharmonic Chorus performing the Yiddish translation of “Hatikvah.” Photo: Courtesy Yiddishh Philharmonic Chorus

The song was translated into Yiddish in 1943 and was performed by the Yiddish Philharmonic Chorus in Lincoln Center last spring

By Forverts Staff

October 16, 2023

Most Orthodox and Conservative synagogues in the United States end their Shabbat morning services by singing the prayer “Adon Olam.” But in light of the horrific Hamas slaughter of 1,400 people in Israel last week, another song was added to the service in many shuls this Shabbat: the Israeli national anthem, “Hatikvah” (“Hope” in Hebrew).

Few people know that “Hatikvah” was translated into Yiddish by Hillel Meitin in 1943, who called it by the Yiddish word for “hope”: “Di Hofenung.”

The song was performed by the Yiddish Philharmonic Chorus at its concert, “Chutzpah! Yiddish Songs of Defiance” in Lincoln Center in Manhattan in June. This was actually the world premiere of a new arrangement of the song by the chorus’s director, Binyumen Schaechter, brother of the Yiddish editor of the Forward, Rukhl Schaechter.

In light of the enthusiastic response to the concert, there will be a repeat performance on Oct. 29.

A video recording of the song, accompanied by English subtitles, is now on YouTube. (See the transliterated text of the song underneath the video below.)

The original text of “Hatikvah” was adapted from a much longer poem written in 1877 by Naftali Imber, a Jewish poet from Zolochiv (Złoczów), Austrian Galicia. In 1887, Shmuel Cohen, a teenage resident of Rishon Lezion, on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, set the words to a Romanian melody and the new song spread rapidly through the Zionist communities of Palestine.

Interestingly, although the state of Israel was founded in 1948, “Hatikvah” wasn’t officially adopted as its national anthem until 2004.

Di Hofenung

Kol-zman hertser zikh nokh regn,

Hertser yidishe nokh glien,

Un tsu Tsiens mizrekh-bregn

Oygn benkendik zikh tsien,

Iz di hofenung un shtrebn

Fun a mol nokh nit fargesn,

S’land fun oves tsu balebn

Vu s’iz Dovids hoyz gevezn.

Kol-zman shtoltse Yardns indn

In di bregn zayne shtromen

Un zey zinken mit gepilder

In dem yam Kineres’ tomen,

Iz di hofenung un shtrebn

Fun a mol nokh nit fargesn,

S’land fun oves tsu balebn

Vu s’iz Dovids hoyz gevezn.

Hert, fun goles-lender, brider,

Hert di shtim fun novis shtrofn,

Az bloyz mit dem letstn yidn

Kumen vet dos letste hofn.

Iz di hofenung un shtrebn

Fun a mol nokh nit fargesn,

S’land fun oves tsu balebn

Vu s’iz Dovids hoyz gevezn.

Rukhl Schaechter and Zach Golden are the staff of the Forverts, the Yiddish Forward.

