Video shows suspects’ vehicle in shooting at Toronto girls’ school

Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce.

Photo: Taymaz Valley via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS Staff Report

Police released footage of a dark-colored car with two individuals inside who fired at the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School in Toronto on May 25.

Suspects shot at the Jewish girls’ school that Saturday at approximately 4:50 a.m., causing damage to the building but resulting in no injuries since it was vacant at the time.

Rabbi Yaacov Vidal, the school’s principal, noted that it was “very sad that people target schools where children are innocent, and just create this extra fear and chaos for no reason.”

Daniel Held, chief program officer at the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto, described the shooting as “a deliberate attempt to spread fear across our entire Jewish community.”

Local law enforcement has not yet confirmed the shooting as motivated by antisemitism but are investigating the act as a potential hate crime.

“Our work will not end until every child in our province is able to go to school and play in our streets without the fear of being attacked simply for being a Jew,” stated Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce.