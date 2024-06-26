We do not walk alone

By Laura Seymour

Dear Families,

Summer is the time for camp and many of us have wonderful camp memories. I am truly blessed because I create new memories each summer as I continue being a camper all my life. Teaching Jewish values in a camp setting requires one thing: a great singing session. We have found that the lessons that our campers (and counselors) learn through singing stay with them forever. For the nine weeks of camp, I will introduce a new song each week in this column. If you want to know the tunes, just check out iTunes.

Camp songs come in all shapes and sizes but everyone has a message. This is a camp favorite with stories from the Tanach. Talk about the stories with your families. Who is each of the heroes in our stories? What does it mean that “no man walks alone”? What does the last verse tell us? What is our responsibility to take care of others?

No Man Walks Alone

No man, no man walks alone (2)

There’s a reason for this prophecy

A promise made to you and me that no man, no man walks alone.

CHORUS: I tell you no man walks alone. No man walks alone

Just let your faith abide. Somebody’s by your side

No man walks alone (2) No man can make it on his own.

You take Daniel, who was thrown to the lions (2)

He knew no fear for he could hear a voice a whispering in his ear that

No man, no man walks alone. CHORUS

You take Joshua at the walls of Jericho (2)

Tho’ he was fearless on his own he couldn’t move those walls alone for

No man, no man walks alone. CHORUS

You take the tribes of Israel walking ‘cross the land (2)

Oh, they walked in a line across the land, not walking alone, but hand in hand

Singing, “No man, no man walks alone.” CHORUS

You take a small child and hold him by the hand (2)

Then you see the faith he has in you as young as he is he knows it’s true

That no man, no man walks alone. CHORUS

Laura Seymour is Jewish experiential learning director and camp director emeritus at the Aaron Family JCC.