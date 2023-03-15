Photos: Courtesy Aaron Family JCC

Classes like Jennifer Wellington (left) and Terri Arends’ Strength Defined group fitness class will be available during the J’s Wellth Week, March 26-31, 2023.

By Deb Silverthorn

The Lieberman Family Wellness Center at the Aaron Family Jewish Community Center was built with the intention to serve as a model of health and wellness for the community. From Sunday, March 26, until Friday, March 31, with a March 22 partnership with the J’s Margot Rosenberg Pulitzer Dallas Jewish BookFest, the J’s Wellth Week will offer classes and events to fulfill that mission.

“We must first take time to learn how to care for ourselves and then we just simply have to do that. We can’t be poorer than without our health. At the J, we are so proud to share opportunities to gain insight as to how each of us can care for our minds, our bodies and our souls,” said Artie Allen, JCC CEO.

During Wellth Week — wellness plus health — the Lieberman Wellness Center will host in-person sessions on topics to promote nutrition, anti-aging, exercise, social connectivity, prevention and sleep. Speakers and class leaders include Renee Austin, Marco Delossantos, Tanya Hardison, Lorri Hillman, Laura Kemp, Jamie Elliott, Barbara Edes, Christy Harder, Debbi K. Levy, Sue Mintz and Leah Murgo.

The 2023 Wellth Week schedule includes a 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, appearance by “The Great Age Reboot” author Dr. Michael F. Roizen. Beginning March 26, programs will cover exercise, nutrition, social connectivity, prevention and sleep.

“We’ll have something for everybody,” said Daniel Taylor, the J’s assistant executive director, touring J staffers on updates and renovations to the pool area.

“We’re so happy to have people coming back to the J and for this event wholly in person,” said Taylor. “We really are investing in the future of our community and the doors are open.”

In addition to all the regularly scheduled activities, there will be an adaptive wheelchair pickleball exhibition and active stretching, Connect & Conquer the Court, Light up Your Strength, Soothing Sound Harmony Yoga, Sound Bath Yoga Deep Stretch, Take on Nutrition, Wake Up & Get Wellthy Physical Wellth and Yoga FaceLift classes along with a presentation by a Clé de Peau Beauté specialist skin care expert.

For Terri Arends, the J’s wellness and group fitness director, Wellth Week is a perfect example of how their program creates and adjusts presentations to reach as many people as possible.

“We’re thrilled to connect with our members, and those who will hopefully become members, so we can share the love and help them invest in themselves, their future selves and in aging timelessly,” said Arends. “It’s important to cater to self-care, to stop all the work and running and just pay attention to yourself when you can. Choose to listen to your body, to take care of yourself through whatever ‘fun’ factor activity you love, but choose you.”

Events are open to all members and prospective members and guests are encouraged to obtain a guest pass, good for up to a week. Anyone joining the J during Wellth Week will save 20% on membership and qualify for a reduced registration fee.