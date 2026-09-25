Why sharing your legacy matters

Planning with Purpose

By Megan Hyman

For many devoted supporters of Dallas Jewish organizations, a legacy gift is among the most meaningful commitments they will ever make.

Whether through a bequest in a will, a retirement account designation, a charitable trust, a life insurance policy or another planned giving arrangement, these gifts represent far more than financial support. They reflect a donor’s confidence in an institution’s mission and a desire to strengthen Jewish life for generations to come.

Yet many donors make an important oversight: They create a legacy gift but never tell the organization that will ultimately benefit.

While many donors prefer privacy regarding the amount or structure of their gift, sharing the existence of a legacy commitment can provide significant benefits for both the donor and the organization. Most importantly, it allows the relationship to deepen during the donor’s lifetime, not just after the gift is realized.

Giving organizations the opportunity to say thank you

Too often, nonprofit organizations learn of a planned gift only after a donor has passed away. At that point, while the gift may have a transformative impact, the organization has lost the opportunity to express gratitude directly to the donor.

When donors inform an organization of their legacy intention, they allow the institution’s leadership, professional staff, clergy, educators and beneficiaries to acknowledge and celebrate their commitment.

A simple conversation can create years of meaningful connection and appreciation. It enables an organization to recognize that a valued supporter has made a long-term investment in its future and provides an opportunity for heartfelt thanks while the donor can experience that gratitude personally.

Legacy donors are often among an organization’s most dedicated supporters. Their commitment reflects not only confidence in the institution today but belief in its future.

When an organization knows a donor has included it in their long-term plans, stewardship efforts can become more intentional and meaningful. Donors may receive invitations to special events, opportunities to engage with leadership, updates about strategic initiatives or participation in a legacy society that recognizes those who have made similar commitments.

These interactions help strengthen the relationship between the donor and the institution while reinforcing the values and vision that inspired the gift in the first place.

Connecting legacy gifts to Jewish values

Jewish tradition places great emphasis on thinking beyond our own lifetimes. We plant trees whose shade we may never sit beneath. We build institutions that will serve future generations. We invest in community because we understand that those who came before us did the same.

A legacy gift is a powerful expression of this principle. When donors share their intentions, they also create opportunities to tell their stories. The synagogue where they celebrated family milestones, the school that shaped their children, the camp that strengthened their Jewish identity or the social services agency that cared for loved ones all become part of a larger narrative about community and continuity.

These stories inspire others to consider how they, too, might leave a lasting impact.

Strengthening institutional planning

Legacy commitments also help organizations prepare for the future. While donors are never obligated to disclose confidential financial details, even a simple notification that a gift has been arranged can help nonprofits better understand their long-term philanthropic pipeline.

Knowing that supporters have invested in the organization’s future builds confidence and encourages strategic planning. It signals that committed stakeholders believe in the institution’s mission and sustainability. For Jewish organizations facing growing demands and evolving community needs, this insight can be invaluable.

Providing an opportunity to ensure donor intent is understood

Informing an organization about a legacy gift can also help ensure that donor intentions are properly documented and understood.

Over time, organizational names may change, programs may evolve or donor records may become outdated. Open communication reduces the likelihood of confusion and helps ensure that a donor’s wishes can ultimately be fulfilled as intended.

In many cases, organizations can also work with donors and their advisors to discuss options for creating permanent endowments or establishing designated funds that align with the donor’s charitable goals.

Joining a community of legacy donors

Many Jewish institutions maintain legacy societies that honor those who have included the organization in their estate plans.

These groups are not about recognizing wealth. Rather, they celebrate foresight, commitment and belief in the future of Jewish life. Membership often creates opportunities for donors to meet like-minded individuals who share a passion for sustaining Jewish education, worship, social services, culture and community engagement. It reinforces the idea that legacy giving is not simply a financial transaction but a collective investment in the future.

A conversation that matters

Creating a legacy gift is a remarkable act of generosity. Sharing that intention with the beneficiary organization is a gift as well.

It allows institutions to express gratitude, deepen relationships, honor donor commitments and plan for the future. Most importantly, it gives donors the opportunity to see the impact of their commitment during their lifetimes and to know that their support is valued and understood.

At the Dallas Jewish Community Foundation, we encourage individuals who have included Jewish organizations in their estate plans to consider letting those institutions know. The conversation does not need to focus on dollars and cents. Simply sharing the existence of a commitment can open the door to a richer partnership and a deeper connection to the causes that matter most.

After all, a legacy is about more than the gift itself. It is about ensuring that the values, institutions and community we cherish today remain strong for generations yet to come.

Megan Hyman is president and CEO of the Dallas Jewish Community Foundation. Donors should consult their legal, tax and financial advisors regarding their specific estate planning circumstances.