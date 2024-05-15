William ‘Bill’ Levy

William “Bill” Louis Levy, 70, of Little Elm, passed away on May 7, 2024. He was born in Millington, Tennessee, on Nov. 14, 1953.

Bill graduated from Hillcrest High School and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Texas.

Bill had a career in pharmaceutical sales for Alza, Central Pharmaceuticals and OurLab.

He had a passion for watching and playing golf; he enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his daughter. Bill had many friends and enjoyed playing poker with them.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Levy; mother, Elise Cohen; uncle, Sonny Levy; aunt, Mary Levy.

Bill is survived by his daughter Allison and her husband Jack; grandson, Cameron Levy; cousin, Joyce Raines.

A memorial service was held May 15 at Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home. Memorial gifts may be sent to The Disabled American Veterans.