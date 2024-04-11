Windy City to headline Shearith Israel Small Cohen Waldman Signature Series at Shearith Israel Sunday

Windy City will headline the Shearith Israel Small Cohen Waldman Signature Series Concert at 7 p.m. Sumday April 14.

(Photo: Courtesy Windy City)

TJP Staff Report

April 11, 2024

Windy City, the Chicago tribute band, with a large following in the Metroplex, will perform at Congregation Shearith Israel at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14, as part of the Small Cohen Waldman Signature Series. Shearith Israel Cantor Itzhak Zhrebker and the One Voice Gospel Choir will perform as well. Shearith Israel is located at 9401 Douglas Ave.

Windy City plays Chicago hits like “25 or 6 to 4,” “Make me Smile,” “If You Leave me Now,” “Beginnings,” “Saturday in the Park” and many others. Shearith Israel congregants, David Judson, on guitar, and Jim Rosenthal, on drums, are band members.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

For more information, contact Taylor Hayden at thayden@shearith.org.