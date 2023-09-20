Yarn drive underway for Legacy Knit and Crochet Club
Photo: TJP Archive
Items from among the 4,733 items donated in 2022 by The Legacy Knit and Crochet Club

The Legacy Knit and Crochet Club is holding a yarn drive. For many years, the club has donated hats, scarves, blankets and washcloth pieces to area charitable organizations that serve those in need. Last year, almost 5,000 items were donated to 15 nonprofits. Washable knitting yarn that is acrylic and medium worsted weight can be brought to either of The Legacy Senior Communities locations: The Legacy Willow Bend, 6101 Ohio Drive in Plano or The Legacy Midtown Park, 8260 Manderville Lane in Dallas. You can also purchase yarn via an Amazon wish list (https://a.co/bvv4bkw) which will ship directly to The Legacy Gift Registry address.

  • Post category:News
  • Post comments:0 Comments

Leave a Reply