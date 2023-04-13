Yom HaShoah DFW community observances set

North Texans will have opportunities to observe Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, at programs in both Dallas and Fort Worth next week.

Photo: Kim Leeson

Mary Pat Higgins, president and CEO of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, lights one of six memorial candles in memory of the 6 million Jews who perished during the Holocaust at the 2022 community observance of Yom HaShoah held last year at Shearith Israel. This year’s Yom HaShoah observance will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Temple Emanu-El. The event is free, but registration is required.

Dallas

On Sunday, April 16, the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will hold its annual community Yom HaShoah observance at 7 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El, 8500 Hillcrest Road. The program is free, but registration is required at https://bit.ly/41beOi8.

Photo: Marlen Alimanov

Allisyn Hseih in the Camp scene of the film “Sh’ma” choreography by Suki John

Fort Worth

The Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County will hold its annual Yom HaShoah observance at 7 p.m. Monday, April 17, at Beth-El Congregation, 4900 Briarhaven Road in Fort Worth. Following a traditional service of remembrance, Suki John, professor of dance at TCU, will present the film “Sh’ma,” which she directed. The film is a choreodrama based upon the story of John’s mother. This compelling film shows how her mother’s life moved from happier school days to a Jewish ghetto, to time in a concentration camp, all before she made her way to becoming a United States citizen.

For more information, contact the Federation at 817-569-0892. The event is free and open to the public.