Zelda Brown

Zelda Brown, 97, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Houston.

Zelda was born in Rosenberg, Texas, on Oct. 19, 1924, to Max and Lena Stein. Zelda was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who always put her family first.

She joined her husband, Bob, in owning and operating successful Houston businesses for over 40 years. She especially enjoyed reading and preparing all the traditional holiday meals. She remained involved in all of her family’s lives and interests even in failing health. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Zelda was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Robert (Bob); son, Marvin; brothers Cecil Stein and Marvin Stein; and sisters Sophie Stein and Rose Lee Latimer.

She is survived by her son Michael, his wife, Linda, and their children Lavi and Seth, all from Dallas; granddaughter Allison Brown of Brooklyn, New York; and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Albert Raizner as well as caregivers, Shunta Brown, Christiana Iheanacho and Bessie Ivory, for their compassionate care. A graveside service was held Feb. 28 at Beth Yeshurun Cemetery, with Rabbi Eugene Levy of Little Rock, Arkansas, officiating. Donations may be made to the Israel Guide Dog Center for the Blind (www.israelguidedog.org) or a charity of your choice.